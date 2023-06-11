ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Trading Up 1.3 %

CDXC opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 201.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.