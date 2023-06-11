Piper Sandler Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Confluent Stock Up 4.6 %

CFLT stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,806,201 shares of company stock worth $50,845,498. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

