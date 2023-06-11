StockNews.com Downgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DYN. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

