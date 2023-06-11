Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 16.2 %

BRZE stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.