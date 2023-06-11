Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,093 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

