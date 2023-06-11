Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $184.00

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

