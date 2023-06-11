Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $9.88 Average PT from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

