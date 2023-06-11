OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,216 shares of company stock worth $311,175. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.