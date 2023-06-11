Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target at $35.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 751,916 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

