Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $36.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 108,546 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Premier by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.