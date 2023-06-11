GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 4,562,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,780,978 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $21.44.

Specifically, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

