Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

