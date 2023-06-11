TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $88.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

TriNet Group Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

