Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.71

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $56,619,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $13,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

