Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $307.75

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.75.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $328.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

