O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $945.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $945.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $906.99 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $911.63 and its 200 day moving average is $856.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

