Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target at $295.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Sonova Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. Sonova has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $73.30.
About Sonova
Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.
