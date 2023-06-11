Comparing SCWorx (WORX) and Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -154.71% -45.57% -25.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.75 SCWorx Competitors $4.78 billion $118.01 million 19.33

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 130 684 1540 50 2.63

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.11%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

