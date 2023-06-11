National Bank Financial Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRZBF. CIBC raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.41 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

