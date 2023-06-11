Bank of America Increases F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $155.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

FFIV stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

