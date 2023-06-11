Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) PT Raised to $2.75

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

