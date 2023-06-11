Craig Hallum Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $2.50

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.
FuelCell Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
