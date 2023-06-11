DA Davidson Increases eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $20.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 412.48 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Insider Activity

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eXp World by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eXp World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

