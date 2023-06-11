WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $91.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

