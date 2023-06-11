Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $18.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

