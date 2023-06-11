Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $18.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

