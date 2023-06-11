LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
