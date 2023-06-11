LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.