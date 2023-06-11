Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $254.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

