Truist Financial Raises Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $15.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.
Veris Residential Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.