Truist Financial Raises Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $15.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,733 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $8,800,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

