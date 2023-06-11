Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $10.80 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
