Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $10.80 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.