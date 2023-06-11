Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $37.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.
CC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.
Chemours Price Performance
Shares of CC stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.
Insider Transactions at Chemours
In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemours
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
