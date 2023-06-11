InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

