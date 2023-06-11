Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 5.8 %
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.