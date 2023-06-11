Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 5.8 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470 in the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

