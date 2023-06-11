Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

