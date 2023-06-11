Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s previous close.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $4,843,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

