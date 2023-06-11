Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s previous close.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.02.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $4,843,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.