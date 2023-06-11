Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

