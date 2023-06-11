Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

