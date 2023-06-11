Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

TSE DOL opened at C$83.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.14. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$70.12 and a 52-week high of C$85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

