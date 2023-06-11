Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $8.28

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,528 shares of company stock valued at $523,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.02. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

