StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP opened at $28.80 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

