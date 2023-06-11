Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 42.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 279.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12,744.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

