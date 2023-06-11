Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,773 shares of company stock worth $80,506 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

