Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.