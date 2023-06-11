PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

