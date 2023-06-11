Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

