Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PULM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
