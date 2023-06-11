Capital One Financial Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

BKR stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.