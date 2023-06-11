StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
