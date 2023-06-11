StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Reading International stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.