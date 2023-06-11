Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPP. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.75 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

