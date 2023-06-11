RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.38.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.