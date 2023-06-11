RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

