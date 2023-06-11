StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOHO. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.