StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
