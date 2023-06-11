StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.